HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 836,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,199,688. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 77,050 shares of company stock worth $952,740 over the last ninety days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.2450 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

