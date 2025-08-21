HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JNK opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.