HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 143.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 49.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 8.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:BMAR opened at $50.1760 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $40.9412 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

