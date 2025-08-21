HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS:JCPI opened at $48.4150 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.