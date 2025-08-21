HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

