HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $82.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

