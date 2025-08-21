HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $119.16 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.