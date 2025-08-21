HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,680,334,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 123,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,897,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Waters by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $296.6610 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.14.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

