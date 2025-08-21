HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,002,357.31. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,706 shares of company stock worth $28,746,344 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

