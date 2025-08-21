HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.49. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

