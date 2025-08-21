HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

