HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $438.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.56 and a 200-day moving average of $372.95. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -130.17 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $254.43 and a one year high of $452.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

