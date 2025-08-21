HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UGI Corporation $UGI

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of UGI worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI by 14.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,988,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in UGI by 176.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of UGI opened at $34.8040 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. UGI Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded UGI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.