HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,399 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,137,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,920,000 after buying an additional 279,507 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after buying an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,378,000 after buying an additional 740,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

