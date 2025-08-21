HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEFA opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

