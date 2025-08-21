HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Materion worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 673,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 204,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 66,993.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 174,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $109.9350 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.17. Materion Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

