HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Simplify Bond Bull ETF $RFIX

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth about $577,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,983,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Simplify Bond Bull ETF alerts:

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RFIX stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.