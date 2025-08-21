HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Nice $NICE

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 1,518.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 63.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 60.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 13.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice Stock Down 0.1%

Nice stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. Nice has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $200.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Nice’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nice

Nice Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.