HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,572 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

MEAR stock opened at $50.4050 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.5114.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

