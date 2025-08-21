HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Allianz SE lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

