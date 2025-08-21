HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,008 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $105.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.