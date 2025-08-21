HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,506 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.04, a P/E/G ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,016 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $4,110,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 399,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,874,298. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,051 shares of company stock worth $107,936,283 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

