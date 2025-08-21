HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 25,662 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $46.11 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.