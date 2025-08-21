HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.6890 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

