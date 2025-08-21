HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,010 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Accel Entertainment worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,506,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 40,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 180,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,141. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 260,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,048.50. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,674 shares of company stock worth $1,633,408. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.1750 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $941.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

