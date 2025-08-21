HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,184 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

