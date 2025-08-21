HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,860,000 after buying an additional 680,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,526,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after buying an additional 601,026 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $20,436,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,908,000 after buying an additional 349,904 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $39.2250 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

