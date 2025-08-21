HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $BDEC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $112,953,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 595,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 59,631 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 147,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BDEC opened at $46.2440 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

