HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 234,798 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

