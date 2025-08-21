HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE MSM opened at $87.6650 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

