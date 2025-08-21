HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Madison Square Garden worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 29.4% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

NYSE MSGS opened at $195.7970 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.38. The Madison Square Garden Company has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

