HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of -168.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.13. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $574,783.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 143,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,517,250.14. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $125,023.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 50,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,740.85. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,700 shares of company stock worth $100,415,703. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

