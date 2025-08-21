HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,613 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenex from $741.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.81.

argenex Stock Up 0.6%

ARGX opened at $660.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $592.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $696.21.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenex

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

