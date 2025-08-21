HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $16.7150 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,094.67 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

