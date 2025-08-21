HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 394,625 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 394,625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after buying an additional 2,658,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,054 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,627,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,657,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.2750 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius started coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

