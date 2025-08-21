HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.6650 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

