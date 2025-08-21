HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,229.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,027,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1%

CW stock opened at $480.1220 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $517.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.94 and its 200 day moving average is $398.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.