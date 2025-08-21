HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.41 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $374.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.