Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,336,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hilltop worth $162,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 827.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $201,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $33.0020 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $319,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 57,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,005.13. This trade represents a 21.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

