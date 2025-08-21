Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Update

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, adecreaseof25.0% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Price Performance
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.04.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile
