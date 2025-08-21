Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

NYSE HD opened at $402.0330 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

