Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Up 5% After Dividend Announcement

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 328.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

