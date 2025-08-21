Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,693.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.6%

HMN stock opened at $45.3510 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $45.68.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,382.30. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,113.40. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,210,975. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

