Hormel Foods (HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $2.9812 billion for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $28.6250 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.