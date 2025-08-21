Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.6250 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $7,891,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Hormel Foods by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 253,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,674,000 after acquiring an additional 634,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

