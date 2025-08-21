Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 363,700 shares, agrowthof27.9% from the July 15th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $589,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. This represents a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 553.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $148.1140 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.19. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.