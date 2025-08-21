Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,814,000 after acquiring an additional 695,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,006,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $171.8280 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

