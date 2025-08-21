HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $726.0357.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $452.8720 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,969.01, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.52. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $418.34 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

