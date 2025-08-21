Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $266.9630 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

