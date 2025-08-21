Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUT

Hut 8 Stock Performance

About Hut 8

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$30.95 on Monday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of C$11.86 and a 1 year high of C$45.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.